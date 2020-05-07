Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to report $700,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $801.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 99.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 million to $4.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $268.97 million, with estimates ranging from $251.74 million to $286.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.30% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

ARNA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $1,679,480. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 16.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

