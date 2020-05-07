Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACGL. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,364.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7,749.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,337,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,157,000 after purchasing an additional 83,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

