Aptinyx (APTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Aptinyx to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 48.45% and a negative net margin of 1,564.73%. On average, analysts expect Aptinyx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

APTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

