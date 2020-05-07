Applied Materials (AMAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Applied Materials to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.98-1.10 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.98 to $1.10 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Applied Materials to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.