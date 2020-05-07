Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $200,802.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,256,691.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $830.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.94 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 0.99%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. TheStreet cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.