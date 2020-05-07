Apple’s (AAPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Shares of AAPL opened at $300.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,289.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.60 and a 200 day moving average of $279.73. Apple has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

