Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $300.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,289.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

