Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $300.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.73. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,289.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

