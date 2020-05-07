Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.3% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $300.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.73. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,289.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

