Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $300.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1,289.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

