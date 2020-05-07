Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.8% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $300.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.73. The company has a market cap of $1,289.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

