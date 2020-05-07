Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Hammer Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hammer Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.8% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $2,628,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 300,255 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $300.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,289.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

