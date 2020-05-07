Anthony Dechellis Acquires 14,586 Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Stock

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 14,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,622.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,766.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Dechellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Anthony Dechellis bought 7,796 shares of Boston Private Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.13. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.16 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 115.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

