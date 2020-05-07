Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Shares Down 9.9% Following Insider Selling

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)’s share price traded down 9.9% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $4.10, 10,318,657 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 8,614,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Specifically, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $73,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.49 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 77.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 350.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.00%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $30,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

