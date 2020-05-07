ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AGG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.22

Shares of ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AGG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$8.22 ($5.83) and last traded at A$8.13 ($5.77), with a volume of 22637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$7.80 ($5.53).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$6.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion and a PE ratio of -276.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:AGG)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

