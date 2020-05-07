Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Down 14.4% Following Weak Earnings

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) dropped 14.4% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $13.23, approximately 570,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 203,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

The basic materials company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.06). Andersons had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

Get Andersons alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Andersons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In related news, insider William E. Krueger purchased 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $113,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,928. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian A. Valentine purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,866 shares in the company, valued at $573,497.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Andersons by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $526.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.

Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.