AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Stock Price Down 10.3%

AnalytixInsight Inc (CVE:ALY) shares were down 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 275,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 59,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 million and a PE ratio of -8.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40.

About AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY)

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities.

