Analysts Issue Forecasts for JMP Group LLC’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) – Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of JMP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for JMP Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). JMP Group had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on JMP. TheStreet lowered shares of JMP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of JMP opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. JMP Group has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

