Analysts Issue Forecasts for Inphi Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Inphi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inphi’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPHI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Inphi from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Inphi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Shares of IPHI opened at $96.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.32. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average is $77.18.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $197,487.81. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,973.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,358 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,907 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 14.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Inphi by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Inphi by 147.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Inphi by 11.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 475,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,623,000 after acquiring an additional 49,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Inphi by 9.7% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 248,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.