Amyris (AMRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. On average, analysts expect Amyris to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $388.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In related news, Director L John Doerr purchased 52,785 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $179,996.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,798 shares in the company, valued at $26,591.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Melo sold 52,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $180,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,550.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

