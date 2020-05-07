American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in American International Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

