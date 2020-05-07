American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Shares Down 5.4% After Earnings Miss

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)’s share price was down 5.4% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $78.45 and last traded at $78.82, approximately 5,099,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,495,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.31.

The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,067 shares of company stock worth $12,434,814 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

About American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

