American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) versus Banco Santander-Chile (OTCMKTS:BSAC) Head to Head Survey

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Business Bank and Banco Santander-Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander-Chile 0 2 2 0 2.50

Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.11%. Given Banco Santander-Chile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Santander-Chile is more favorable than American Business Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of American Business Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

American Business Bank has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Business Bank and Banco Santander-Chile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Business Bank $88.80 million 2.29 $22.08 million N/A N/A Banco Santander-Chile $3.49 billion 2.33 $866.73 million $1.57 10.97

Banco Santander-Chile has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank.

Profitability

This table compares American Business Bank and Banco Santander-Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Business Bank 24.13% N/A N/A Banco Santander-Chile 20.16% 16.36% 1.15%

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile beats American Business Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank provides various banking and financial services to wholesalers, manufacturers, businesses, professionals, and non-profits in California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings, business demand deposit, business money market, special deposit, zero balance, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise personal loans, lines of credit, short term working capital lines, term loans, commercial/industrial real estate loans, and accounts receivable lines. It also offers various services, such as telephone notification, lock box processing, investment, courier, remote deposit, consulting, general business advice, investment banking, investment management, equipment leasing, residential mortgage lending, and professional referral services, as well as online banking services consisting of bill payment, fund transfer, account information, automatic clearing house origination, stop payment, and wire transfer services; and provides credit cards and ATM cards. In addition, the company offers international banking services, including international money transfer, letters of credit, foreign currency deposit, documentary and cleaning collection, and foreign currency exchange services. It operates through five loan production offices in Anaheim, Irvine, Torrance, the Warner Center, and Ontario. American Business Bank was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines. It also provides mutual funds, insurance and stock brokerage, foreign exchange, leasing, factoring, financial consulting, investment management, foreign trade and mortgage financing, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance projects for the real estate industry. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fund raising, brokerage services, derivatives, securitization, and other tailor-made products. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. The company operates 380 branches, which include 266 under the Santander brand name, 46 under the Select brand name, 7 specialized branches for the middle market, and 21 as auxiliary and payment centers, as well as 910 ATMs. Banco Santander-Chile was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

