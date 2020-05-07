American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Airlines, which already took a massive hit from flight cancellations due to the grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets, is now grappling with the dreaded coronavirus outbreak. Due to coronavirus-induced tepid air-travel demand, the carrier American Airlines lowered its April capacity by 70-75%. Moreover, the carrier reduced system capacity by approximately 80% in both April and May and 70% for June. To combat the crisis, the carrier received funds under the government aid. Through this decision, the carrier ensured to protect its employees’ jobs and payroll through Sep 30. With passenger revenues dwindling, the carrier's focus on operating cargo-only flights is a positive and should boost its top line. The current scenario of low fuel costs is an added positive.”

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,902 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $24,234,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,001,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,499 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

