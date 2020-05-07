American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.59.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -14.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $1,658,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 66,718 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 668,157 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 49,189 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,735 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.