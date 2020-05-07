American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,058 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of American Airlines Group worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $774,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,902 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $24,234,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,001,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,499 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.76. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -14.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAL. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

