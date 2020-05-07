Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,538.89.

AMZN opened at $2,351.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,156.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,108.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,924.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

