Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,924.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

