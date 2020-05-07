Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,108.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,924.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,156.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

