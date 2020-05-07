Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to announce $147.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.36 million and the highest is $156.00 million. Amarin reported sales of $100.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $674.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $648.10 million to $700.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $900.07 million, with estimates ranging from $270.80 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Amarin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amarin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.17 and a beta of 2.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amarin by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,055,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,233 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,046,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Amarin by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,605,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,305,000 after acquiring an additional 707,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,437,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

