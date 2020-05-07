Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,429,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

MO stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

