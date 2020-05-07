Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Alphamin Resources Corp (CVE:AFM) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.13. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 181,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.81. The company has a market cap of $112.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

About Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company primarily explores for tin. It holds interest in the Bisie Tin project comprising five exploration permits and one mining/exploitation permit located in the Walikale Territory, Goma.

