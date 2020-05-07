Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 24,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,345.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,196.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,320.56. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $927.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.