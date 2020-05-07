Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €230.00 by Deutsche Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €230.00 ($267.44) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.50% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($269.77) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €214.00 ($248.84) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €220.93 ($256.90).

ALV stock opened at €151.82 ($176.53) on Tuesday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($240.47). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €155.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €200.94.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

