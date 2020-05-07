Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARLP. BidaskClub downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

