Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARLP. BidaskClub downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

