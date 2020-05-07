Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $130.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.65.

AKAM stock opened at $99.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,411 shares of company stock worth $3,622,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

