AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Upgraded at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Maxim Group currently has $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities upgraded AGNC Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $328,712.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 131,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,821,000 after acquiring an additional 393,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,413,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 184,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 112,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

