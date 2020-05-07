Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Shares Down 13.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) were down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.46, approximately 5,589,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,506,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 3,000,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,060,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,060,000 shares of company stock worth $10,953,100. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $240.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

