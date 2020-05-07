Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) PT Lowered to $24.50

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $24.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

AFYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Afya in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Afya from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.24.

Get Afya alerts:

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Afya by 452.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 606,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 497,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,265,000 after purchasing an additional 540,573 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Afya by 2,259.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.