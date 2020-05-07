AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in AFLAC by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.51.

AFL opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

