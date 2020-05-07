Adverum Biotechnologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,189 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the average volume of 777 call options.

In related news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,252.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $157,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $557,429. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $69,057,000. Kam Lawrence acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,578,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 3,327,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 610,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 533,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

ADVM stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.11.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ADVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.