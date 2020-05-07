Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Up 11.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s stock price shot up 11.2% during trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $21.12, 454,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,021,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,769.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,252.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $557,429. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

