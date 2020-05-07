Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Adient alerts:

NYSE:ADNT opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adient will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $99,996.06. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 130,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,432.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerome J. Dorlack purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 93,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,986.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,812,000 after purchasing an additional 520,624 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Adient by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,110,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,593,000 after purchasing an additional 384,310 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,793,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,366,000 after purchasing an additional 454,929 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,060,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,791,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.