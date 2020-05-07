Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Trading Up 6.3% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were up 6.3% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $74.80 and last traded at $72.87, approximately 21,704,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 7,789,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.

The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

