Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

ACRS stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a negative net margin of 1,242.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 90,067 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 95,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.