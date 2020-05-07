Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Price Down 6.8% After Earnings Miss

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $11.03, approximately 1,271,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 857,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $71.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.82%.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,163,000 after buying an additional 558,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,111,000 after buying an additional 110,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after buying an additional 118,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after acquiring an additional 379,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,391,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after acquiring an additional 77,959 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61.

About Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.