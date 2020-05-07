Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 227 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rowe boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,108.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,924.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,156.06 billion, a PE ratio of 112.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

