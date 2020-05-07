$929.21 Million in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) to post sales of $929.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $901.74 million to $958.00 million. Antero Resources posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Resources to $1.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.57.

NYSE:AR opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,004,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,588,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after buying an additional 4,794,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $13,266,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $5,963,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $4,412,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.