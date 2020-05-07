8,977 Shares in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Guardant Health by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 60,666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 330,861 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $164,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302 shares in the company, valued at $270,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $386,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,982,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,383 shares of company stock valued at $32,384,431 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health stock opened at $80.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 0.58. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

