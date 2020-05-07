$857.27 Million in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) to report $857.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $776.74 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.
On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TFI International.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.