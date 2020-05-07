$857.27 Million in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) to report $857.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $776.74 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TFI International.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

TFII opened at $26.61 on Thursday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $36.65.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

